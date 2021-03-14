WATCH IT: Boro Park Shomrim Apprehend Suspect Who Steals Car With Young Teen Inside

A terrifying situation was quickly brought to an end thanks to fast-acting Boro Park Shomrim volunteers.

The dramatic incident unfolded just minutes to Shabbos, when a known-car thief jumped into a parked vehicle on 45th Street near 15th Avenue that had its motor running, and sped off. In the backseat, was a 14-year-old boy.

The owner of the vehicle called Police and the Shomrim hotline in a panic, reporting what had just taken place, and gave a description of the vehicle and the direction it was heading.

Meanwhile, the maniac driver pulled a knife out and threatened the young teen, who managed to jump out of the vehicle a few blocks later.

Around 10 minutes later, a Shomrim member noticed the vehicle on 18th Avenue and Dahill Road, and called Police to give them the vehicle location. The vehicle kept driving to Cortelyou Road and East 3rd Street, where he was apprehended.

He was taken into custody by Police and charged with at least 7 charges.

Thankfully, the terrified passenger was not injured.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)