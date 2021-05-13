IDF Says Three Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel

The IDF confirms that 3 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israel.

For now the Israeli assessment is that the rockets from Lebanon were fired by Palestinian militants based in southern Lebanon, and not by Hezbollah.

The rockets landed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Northern Israel, and caused no damage.

BREAKING: A short while ago, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of northern Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 13, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)