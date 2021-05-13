Wings that Sing???

Singing is an essential part of Shabbos- universally. Every community has their tunes, their nigunim and their zemiros. Why is it such an important aspect of Shabbos? Rabbi Mansour shares a fascinating Tosfos which explains how the malachim sing shirah on the other 6 days of the week, but on Shabbos, it’s up to us and us alone. Listen close to find out why, and you’ll then understand the meaning behind the שבת acronym – שירה בשבת תענוג.

