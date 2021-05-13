SICKENING DOUBLE STANDARD: Instagram Censors YWN Over Gaza Coverage

Instagram removed a post on the @theyeshivaworld Instagram account, Wednesday afternoon.

The post showed an IDF Airstrike of a Hamas terror facility in Gaza.

Reason given by Instagram: “Post removed for violence of dangerous organizations”.

So let’s understand this.

You can praise Hitler, and openly call for the death of Jews. Hamas and Iran can publicly call for the annihilation of Israel, but when the IDF blows up a terror factory and YWN publishes it, Instagram removes it.

THE DOUBLE STANDARD IS SICKENING!

The video is posted below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYeshivaWorld.com (@theyeshivaworld)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)