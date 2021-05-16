TRAGEDY AT STOLIN: Bleachers Collapse At Stoliner Bais Medrash In Givat Ze’ev, Two Dead, Dozens Injured, Some Critical [VIDEOS]

Two people were R”L killed, dozens were injured – some critically – when bleachers collapsed at the new Stoliner Bais Medrash in Givat Ze’ev.

It happened moments before Yom Tov, when hundreds of Chassidim had already gathered in the Bais Medrash, and were singing and dancing for a Chanukas Habayis, when suddenly, one of the bleachers collapsed, sending dozens of Bochrim falling to the ground.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzolah volunteers rushed to the scene to treat the many injured. United Hatzolah had around 200 volunteers on the scene treating the inquired.

Tragically, two people were R”L killed. Around 100 were injured, around 10 critically.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)