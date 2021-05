In an attempt to get more New Yorkers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced its greatest perk yet — a new incentive that could make someone getting a COVID-19 vaccine very rich.

On Thursday, the governor announced the “Vax & Scratch” pilot program, which allows those who get vaccinated to receive a $20 lottery ticket for the $5 million Mega Multiplier Lottery.

The “Vax & Scratch” pilot has a first price of $5 million, but a number of prices that go down to $20.

(AP)