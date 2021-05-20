Why a Career in Behavior Analysis May be Right for You

As we adjust to our new normal, we’ve all seen the memes about parents juggling different classroom schedules while trying to figure out how to support each child with his or her schoolwork. Imagine doing that same juggling act for a special needs child who requires constant monitoring, while trying to reduce behaviors that may include aggression and self-injury?

Covid-19 has been a trying time for all of us, and especially so for children with special needs and their families. As much as most of us are feeling unsettled without our routines, this loss of structure is even more devastating for children who need consistency and predictability to function in their everyday lives. The loss of regular schooling and services has drastically upended the lives of students and placed a great burden on their families. In a time of uncertainty and chaos, the one constant for many of these families has been the professionals providing their children with Applied Behavior Analytic service.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is a science based on human learning and behavior. ABA involves understanding the “why” behind a behavior, how the environment impacts the behavior, and how learning occurs. ABA techniques help to improve children’s socially appropriate behavior such as attending to tasks, brushing their teeth and playing with peers, while lessening disruptive and harmful behaviors such as tantrums, self-injury, aggression and general non-compliance.

ABA is an evidence-based approach, often used with children diagnosed with autism. ABA methods have been documented through extensive research studies to support children with autism in a number of ways, which include increasing/decreasing, maintaining and generalizing behaviors. The gains following ABA services are plentiful, to both the child and their family.

If you have a passion for helping others, enjoy analyzing and collecting data and are looking for a way to expand the support for students with autism in your community, a career in Behavior Analysis may be for you. Touro College offers a 27-credit post-Master’s program and a 36-credit M.S. program, both meeting eligibility for both the national Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) certificate and the NYS Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA) license. Touro offers both the mandated state practicum course and affiliations for completing hours for supervision to be eligible to sit for the exam. Our coursework is offered on site and online. During the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, all courses are offered online via Zoom.

