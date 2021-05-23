Los Angeles Police Arrest Suspect In Anti-Semitic Attack

Police have arrested a primary suspect in an attack on Jewish diners at a Los Angeles restaurant earlier this week that’s being investigated as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested Friday night at a home outside the city and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Detectives are seeking additional hate crime charges, and the department has requested that the suspect’s bail be enhanced “due to the crime being motivated by hatred,” the LAPD said in a statement.

The incident occurred Tuesday night outside a sushi restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard. Video captured by bystanders shows a chaotic brawl on a sidewalk. Witnesses told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that a pro-Palestinean group of men got out of a car and yelled antisemitic remarks at the diners.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the incident, calling it an “organized, anti-Semitic attack.”

“Jewish Angelenos, like all residents, should always feel safe in our city,” he said on Twitter Wednesday.

The man arrested Friday is “one of the primary suspects in the assault and beating” of the diners, police said.

“The LAPD received many tips from the public on this case which assisted with the ultimate identification of the suspect,” the LAPD said in a statement. “He was ultimately tracked down and taken into custody without incident.”

(AP)