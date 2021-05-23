NYPD RELEASES PHOTOS: Times Square Anti-Semitic Attack Suspects Wanted By NYPD

Police released new surveillance images Friday night of several suspects wanted in connection with a vicious antisemitic attack in Times Square a day earlier.

Joseph Borgen thought he was going to die on Thursday when a group of men beat him to the ground and assaulted him during tense demonstrations in Times Square over unrest in the Middle East.

The group punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, and hit Borgen with crutches while making antisemitic statements, according to police and video of the assault.

“I was holding my head bracing, trying to make it out alive,” Borgen, 29, said. “They proceeded to assault me, kick me, beat me, hit me with flagpoles … My whole face was on fire, more pain than anything else.”

Borgen was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

(Source: PIX11)