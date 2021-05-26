Crown Heights Jewish Community Throws Support Behind Eric Adams For Mayor As New Poll Show Him In The Lead

The Crown Heights Jewish Community held a meeting with NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams on Tuesday, where the highly influential community leaders threw their full support behind the candidate.

Extremely credible sources tell YWN that there are some significant developments in other Jewish communities around NYC, where some major endorsements are expected for Eric Adams in the next few days.

Meanwhile, late Tuesday night the NY Post published a poll that shows Eric Adams as the frontrunner in the race for Mayor.

Eighteen percent of likely Democratic voters said they were backing or leaning toward Adams, followed by 13 percent for Yang and 11 percent for Garcia, in the Fontas/Core Decision Analytics survey.

Both Adams and Garcia gained ground from the prior Fontas/Core survey conducted in March, while Yang saw a drop in support.

The 60-year-old, who has served as borough president since 2013, has spent 22 years in the NYPD, helping establish 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, to improve relations between the black community and police.

Adams has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish community in NYC, hosting events to better relations between communities, and giving funds to much needed community organizations. Most recently, Adams was able to facilitate the funds to Williamsburg Hatzolah for two brand new ambulances.

