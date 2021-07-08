BDE: Police Identify Dr Gary Cohen Z”L From Sufside Condo Collapse; Brother Dr. Brad Cohen Still Missing

After missing for two weeks in the Miami-area condo collapse, the body of Dr Gary Cohen Z”L (Yaakov Reuven Hakohen ben Devorah), an Alabama doctor was recovered from the rubble.

Cohen, a doctor at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, was in Florida visiting his terminally ill father. He was staying at the condo owned by his brother, Dr. Brad Cohen, who is still missing in the condo collapse in Surfside.

“We are working to bring him back to Birmingham,” said Rabbi Yossi Friedman of Chabad of Alabama, who was Gary Cohen’s rabbi. “The whole family’s in shock.”

Elisheva Cohen, Brad Cohen’s 12-year-old daughter and Gary Cohen’s niece, last week met President Joe Biden as he visited Surfside, The Associated Press reported.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the most moving moment of Biden’s visit was when he shared Elisheva’s story with the president.

“I wanted him to know and see the face of that little girl who is praying for her father across from the rubble,” he said. “He looked at me and said, ‘Would you please bring her to me right now?’”

SOURCE AL.COM