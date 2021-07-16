MAILBAG: Every Click Matters

Today is a weird day, I can’t really focus but I am just feeling like I need to make this point.

Never underestimate the power of the individual, and by this I mean, if you are horrified but perversely fascinated with something you disapprove of, just know that every time you click, link, share, watch, and even talk about it, you are lending credence and bolstering the entire endeavor.

In our technology driven times, don’t think its just one article, its just one news outlet, I follow it to see what they’re saying about us, it’s important to be informed, my one view isn’t doing anything. It is, because it’s the very yardstick that will determine success.

So every time you google a buzzword, read an anti Semitic article, or search a non favorable hashtag, you’re having a ripple effect by making it have more of a presence. You’re adding to its popularity and maybe even creating it.

The internet doesn’t care how long you stay on a page or how long you watch for, it just cares that you were there, and it’s keeping score.

So get your “yentish” somewhere else.

Don’t have any part in supporting or validating a cause that you don’t believe in. Don’t be so spineless. Have some conviction and restraint and most of all, self respect.

Monsey Resident – Name Withheld Upon Request

