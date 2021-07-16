Enhancing Sholom & Simchas Ha’Bayis & Preventing Contentious Divorce.

This Tisha B’Av! Rabbi Dovid Goldwasser, Rabbi Zechariah Wallerstein, and Charlie Harary Address Sholom Bayis on Free Tisha B’Av Program.

Boi B’Sholom: A Global Tisha B’Av program by Yashar Initiative

This Tisha B’Av, the Yashar Initiative is gratified to present its Global Tisha B’Av program, Boi B’Sholom. Bo’i B’Sholom is a compendium of inspiration and advice from our Gedolim, Rabbonim and professionals regarding enhancing and safeguarding Sholom Bayis in our homes.

It’s the unfortunate, tragic truth: divorce rates in our community have risen dramatically in recent years, estimated at around 8% of frum families. Of those, 57% are contentious processes that destroy families, leaving devastation, anguish, and trauma in their wake.

Contentious divorces are painful — for spouses, their children, their extended families, and their communities. The time has come to take preventative measures to secure the sanctity of marriage and the future of our way of life. We need to find a better way to resolve marital conflict.

It is more important than ever to start the conversation and explore solutions to avoiding this pain, and protecting innocent neshamos from the terrible, inevitable fallout. We need to equip our couples to enter marriage on the same page, so they can build a beautiful Bayis Ne’eman together, knowing that all bases are covered in the event of future conflict.

This Tisha B’av, Sunday, July 18, join thousands of Yidden around the world in safeguarding and enhancing Sholom Bayis. Watch FREE online at: YasharInitiative.org or on Torah Anytime, or listen over the phone at 718-298-2077 ext 51. Download or order a DVD at [email protected], or call 718.943.4500 to host a screening. The program will be available for viewing after Tisha B’av as well.

Together, we’ll discuss solutions to prepare our children for successful marriages. We’ll address many questions, including some of the causes for contentious divorce, as well as what parents can do to protect their children from its pitfalls.

The Yashar Initiative provides a framework for healthy marital conflict resolution. Rabbanim, legal professionals, and experienced therapists developed the Heskem which enables couples to enter marriage with an ideal arrangement in place in the event of future conflict. Yashar’s goal is to promote honest discussion about the relationship and provide common grounds of acceptance between husband and wife.