Israel To Bar Student Visa Holders from Red Countries; People On Vacations Better Get Back Fast

As reported last week, England, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey will become classified as Red countries, effective Friday, July 30. This means that these countries will be added to the Highest Risk list. Israelis are barred from traveling to countries on the Highest Risk list, unless they obtain special permission, via the Exceptions Committee. The Highest Risk list already includes countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Russia and South Africa. See the entire list here.

Foreigners will be prevented from entering Israel from these countries. Significantly, the Igud and Chaim V’Chessed have now learned that student visa holders, as well, will be completely barred from entering Israel from these countries. Hence, student visa holders who are currently abroad in these countries are advised to hasten their return to Israel, as this status will take effect at midnight on July 30 (between Thursday and Friday).

Separately, Chaim V’Chessed has clarified that stopovers in Red countries will be permitted, provided they do not exceed 12 hours.

