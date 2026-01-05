HaRav Landau Warns AG, Supreme Court: “You’re Fighting The Torah & The One Who Gave It”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau and HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch attended a reception in Bnei Brak on Sunday evening celebrating the release of two yeshiva bochurim from military prison—Yitzchak Revivo and Yair Saada.

HaRav Landau said at the event, “How fortunate you are that you were arrested because of words of Torah…we are filled with appreciation for the steadfast stand, on the one hand against temptations and on the other against hardships, and we express our admiration for their declaration: ‘Many waters cannot extinguish the love with which we love the Torah.’

“When HaRav Amram Blau was imprisoned (for protesting Chillul Shabbos), the Chazon Ish came to visit him and told him, ‘It is not Rav Amram who is in prison—the Shabbos itself is in prison!’”

“When a ben yeshivah is placed in prison solely because he desires to learn Torah, it is not he who is in prison! The Torah itself, rachmanah litzlan, is in prison!”

“Let everyone who is a partner to this crime—casting the Torah HaKedoshah, the Toras Hashem, behind bars—know this: you’re not fighting against flesh and blood; you’re fighting against the Torah and against the One who gave it, Yisbarach Shemo, rachmanah litzlan.”

“Sadly, we are in Galus among Jews, and we all daven that Hashem will help us and soon redeem us from this Galus so that we may study Torah in peace and security,” HaRav Landau concluded.

