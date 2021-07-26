PHOTO: Anti-BDS Banner Flies Over Ben & Jerry’s Headquarters In Vermont

The Israeli-American Council (IAC) flew a banner over Ben & Jerry’s factory and global headquarters in South Burlington, VT reading “Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate,” the social media hashtag #BDSisHATE, and the American and Israeli flags as part of a campaign the IAC launched today demanding Ben & Jerry’s stop their boycott of part of the Israeli population.

The flyover this past Friday kicked off a global advocacy effort that also features a social media campaign urging people to call on Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, not to align with the BDS hate movement targeting Israel, and to renew the ice cream maker’s license with its Israeli manufacturer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)