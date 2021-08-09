Rockland Chaverim Takes In Additional 16 Volunteers As Community Expands To Neighboring Towns

As the Monsey community continues to see explosive growth and expanding into neighboring towns, Rockland Chaverim is doing the same.

Chaverim, the organization that has become the backbone of the Monsey community, has taken in another 16 volunteers on Sunday.

Some of the new members reside in the new the communities of Haverstraw, Chestnut Ridge (on the New Jersey border), Airmont, Pomona, New City and other locations.

Rockland Chaverim now has 136 volunteers responding to emergency calls 24 hours a day, with an additional 25 dispatchers covering shifts 24 hours a day.

Rockland Chaverim responding to a whopping 33,000 (yes, THIRTY THREE THOUSAND!) calls on their emergency hotline last year!

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)