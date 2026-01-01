Counterprotest: Israelis Plan To Block Access To Bnei Brak On Erev Shabbos

Residents of cities near Bnei Brak are planning to carry out a counter-protest against the wave of Chareidi protests against the draft by creating a deliberate traffic jam on the roads leading to Bnei Brak on Erev Shabbos, blocking access to the city.

The protesters, frustrated with highway closures and weekly traffic jams caused by Chareidi protests (mainly by Peleg Yerushalmi), plan to drive slowly at the roads leading to Bnei Brak on Friday, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Rabbanim in Bnei Brak have reportedly contacted the protest leaders and urged them to drop the plan, which could affect hundreds of thousands of residents.

“We answered them that the responsibility for the damage lies with the extremist Charedim who are carrying out the blockages,” the organizers told Walla.

According to Walla, the protest leaders say that they expect the protest to be well-attended. “Entire families intend to come, and there are also couples who will arrive in separate cars.”

The organizers of the protest say that the failure of Israel Police to prevent the blockages led them to conclude that the only way to bring about change is “to transfer the pressure inward into the Charedi community itself, and precisely at the time when the impact is felt the most.”

However, the organizers stress that they do not intend to harm the religious way of life. “We know that Chareidim are also in our groups,” they say. “We ask them to convey the message to residents to leave their homes early on Friday. We do not want Shabbat desecration.”

They emphasized that they are not part of any political protest. “We are not the Kaplan protest,” they clarify. “We are neighbors, ordinary citizens, who want to get home safely. We are fed up with the repeated disruptions.”

In conclusion, they said, “There is an understanding that a focused and high‑quality civil protest is needed, which will put an end to this chaos.”

In response to the threats, the Bnei Brak municipality announced on Thursday that police and municipal patrol forces will be positioned at key points leading into the city as Shabbos approaches.

“Police forces and the municipal patrol will be stationed along the relevant routes to assist residents, maintain public order, and ensure a smooth and safe entry into the city,” the statement from the municipality said.

To minimize delays, the public is encouraged to arrive earlier on Friday and plan their travel times ahead of Shabbos.

