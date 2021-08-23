Tehillim: HaMekubal HaTzaddik HaRav Shimon Galai Contracts COVID For 2nd Time

The Mekubal and Tzaddik from Bnei Brak, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galai, tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time on Monday.

HaRav Galai already was ill with the coronavirus over a year ago and recovered and therefore did not get vaccinated.

Last week, a few days after attending a wedding, HaRav Galai began feeling unwell and decided to get tested for COVID on Sunday, receiving a positive result on Monday.

HaRav Galai is known for his extreme caution in adhering to coronavirus regulations and didn’t even leave his home during the first six months of the pandemic.

Currently, HaRav Galai is at home but is feeling very weak and his talmidim and family members asked that Klal Yisrael should daven for him. His name for tefillah is HaRav Shimon ben Esther Ita l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)