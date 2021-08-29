Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael NewsUS & World News MOVING FOOTAGE: במוצאי מנוחה… See How The Chevron Yeshiva Says Selichos August 28, 2021 10:01 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Ashkenazim began to recite Selichos on Motzei Shabbos / Sunday morning ahead of the Yomim Norayim. Watch how the famed Chevron Yeshiva in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Yerushalayim recites Selichos. Videos for YWN by Yerach Toker: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WhatsApp-Video-2021-08-28-at-9.25.28-PM.mp4 https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/jJ25PtNKfHqbtdlK.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World