MOVING FOOTAGE: במוצאי מנוחה… See How The Chevron Yeshiva Says Selichos

Ashkenazim began to recite Selichos on Motzei Shabbos / Sunday morning ahead of the Yomim Norayim.

Watch how the famed Chevron Yeshiva in the Givat Mordechai neighborhood of Yerushalayim recites Selichos.

Videos for YWN by Yerach Toker: