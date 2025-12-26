Video Shows Armed Settler Ramming Praying Palestinian; Suspect Released to House Arrest

An Israeli settler and IDF reservist who was filmed ramming an all-terrain vehicle into a Palestinian man in the West Bank has been placed under house arrest, authorities confirmed, following the circulation of graphic footage that sparked widespread condemnation.

The suspect was detained overnight Friday and released to five days of house arrest, police said. The arrest itself was not publicly disclosed until after the reservist had already been released, drawing criticism over transparency and accountability in cases involving alleged settler violence.

Video published by Palestinian media on Wednesday shows the incident unfolding on a roadside near the village of Deir Jarir, north of Ramallah. In the silent footage, a Palestinian man is seen kneeling in prayer on the side of the road when the reservist drives an ATV directly into him. The impact sends the man tumbling to the ground, where he lies in a heap.

The reservist, who is visibly armed with a semi-automatic rifle slung over his back, then dismounts the vehicle and shouts at the man, gesturing aggressively for him to leave the area.

He subsequently walks over to a nearby Palestinian taxi, yelling at the driver, before returning to the ATV and driving away.

The IDF confirmed following the incident that the suspect’s weapon had been confiscated and that he had been suspended from reserve duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the central West Bank and near Deir Jarir, an area that has seen repeated friction between settlers and Palestinian residents.

Israeli police have not yet announced whether additional charges will be filed.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)