Israel Ranks Dead Last in Global Image Index, Suffers Sharpest Drop on Record

Israel has ranked last for the second year in a row in the 2025 Nation Brands Index, suffering the steepest annual decline since the survey was created nearly 20 years ago, according to data released Thursday by BrandIL.

The index, compiled by Ipsos and developed by policy adviser Simon Anholt, measures global perceptions, not military strength or economic performance. It surveys tens of thousands of respondents worldwide on how countries are viewed across six areas, including governance, culture, people, tourism, and exports.

Israel’s overall score fell 6.1%, the sharpest drop ever recorded in the index. Particularly alarming was Israel’s placement dead last in perceptions of its people, reflecting what researchers described as a collapse in trust, empathy, and goodwill toward Israelis themselves — not just their government.

The deterioration was most severe among Generation Z respondents in Western countries, where Israel is increasingly viewed as an illegitimate or colonial state, with little distinction made between government policy and Israeli society.

Israel also ranked last in perceptions of exports and products, signaling growing global resistance to engagement with anything associated with the country. Analysts warned that sustained reputational damage could eventually translate into economic, cultural, and academic isolation.

