HISTORIC: Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Delivers Shiur To Thousands In New Vishnitz Bais Medrash In Bnei Brak

Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh, delivered a Shiur to thousands of people on Chol Hamoed, at the new Vishnitz Bais Medrash in Bnei Brak.

The Rosh Yeshiva has never before attended the Tish of a Rebbe or a Chassidish event.

The Chanukah Habayis for the Vishnitz Bais Medrash, which costed around $55 million to build, was recently held.

The Bais Medrash holds approximately 6,000 people.