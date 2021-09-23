HISTORIC: Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Delivers Shiur To Thousands In New Vishnitz Bais Medrash In Bnei Brak

Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of Ponavezh, delivered a Shiur to thousands of people on Chol Hamoed, at the new Vishnitz Bais Medrash in Bnei Brak.
The Rosh Yeshiva has never before attended the Tish of a Rebbe or a Chassidish event.
The Chanukah Habayis for the Vishnitz Bais Medrash, which costed around $55 million to build, was recently held.
The Bais Medrash holds approximately 6,000 people.
Hagaon HaRav Edelshtein Shlita actually learnt as a Talmid in Lubavitch by HaRav Shneur Z”L.
HaRav Edelshtein would come visit his Rebbe in Kfar Chabad before Yom Tov, thus this would not be his first interaction with Chasidim….