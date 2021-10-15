HATE IN FLATBUSH: Woman Screaming Anti-Semitic Slurs Starts Fire On Street In Front Of Yeshiva of Flatbush on Ave J [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The NYPD is investigating a bias crime which occurred in the heart of the Flatbush Orthodox Jewish Community on Thursday night.

The NYPD tells YWN that at around 8:30PM, a black female dressed in all black clothing arrived at Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J and East 17th Street and began yelling anti-Semitic obscenities. She then poured gasoline on the sidewalk from a container that she was holding and set it on fire.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The incident triggered a massive NYPD and Flatbush Shomrim response.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force as well as the FDNY Fire Investigation Unit were on the scene.

Flatbush Shomrim greatly assisted the NYPD with canvassing the area as well as retrieving security camera footage from nearby buildings.

NYPD sources tell YWN that they are investigating if this is the same female who was seen on a viral video on Flatbush Avenue a few weeks ago carrying a gas canister and screaming anti-Semitic slurs.

Additionally, a short while before tonight’s incident, Flatbush Shomrim received reports of a black female screaming on Nostrand Avenue and Ave J. Detectives are looking at a possible connection.

NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, NYPD 70 Precinct Captain Krystin Suares, Lieutenant Ira Jablon and Assistant Commissioner Pinny Ringel from the NYC Mayor’s Office were all on the scene working to ensure the investigating was moving as fast as possible, and have requested additional patrols so that the community should remain safe. Numerous NYPD Community Affairs officers were on the scene as well.

If you have any information which can assist the investigation, please call 911 and the Flatbush Shomirm 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-338-9797.

