HEARTBREAKING NEWS: U.K. Government Murders Two-Year-Old Alta Fixler A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of two-year-old Alta Fixler A”H.

All of those following the plight of Alta in Manchester know that every legal angle was exhausted to prevent the U.K. Government from pulling the plug on her. Sadly, that was done on Monday evening. A judge had ordered her to be taken off all machines by today.

A Minyan of family a close friends were in her room, as singer Sheyela Gluck sang emotion niggunim as those gathered wept about what was about to unfold.

Alta A”H had suffered a brain injury during birth and was unable to breathe or eat on her own.

The Fixslers, who are Belzer Chassidim, refused to disconnect Alte from life support and the doctors referred the decision to the court despite the fact that her parents, the legal guardians, oppose it.

The parents’ claim that they and Alte are Israeli citizens and they want to transfer Alte to an Israeli hospital was rejected. The explanation that they belong to the Jewish religion that forbids taking Alte off of life support fell on deaf ears. The parents also stated that they want to live in Israel again with Alte and when it comes time for her to die, they want her to be buried there without any delay, and this request was also rejected.

The judge rejected all their requests with the justification that Alte is a toddler who is not familiar with and doesn’t understand what religion and Judaism are – and therefore this argument should not be considered at all.

The family pleaded with the highest courts to allow them to fly her to Israel for care.

The British Government refused.

U.S. Senator Schumer arranged for her to receive U.S. citizenship so she can be flown to the US for treatment.

The British Government refused.

On Monday, the British Government murdered Alta Fixler A”H.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

