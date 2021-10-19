65 NYPD Officers To Be Disciplined For Conduct During NYC Black Lives Matter Protests

The oversight agency of the NYPD has recommended discipline for dozens of officers accused of misconduct during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests.

The New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board released new data on Monday, on the 313 complaints from the Black Lives Matter protests.

They completed 127 full investigations that found 42 substantiated complaints of misconduct containing 91 allegations against 65 officers.

The review board recommended the highest level of discipline for 37 of those officers.

Each of them will undergo an administrative trial, and if found guilty, could face loss of vacation days, suspension or termination.

(AP)