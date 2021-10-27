Two Men From Bnei Brak Arrested, Suspected of Running Large-Scale Illegal Online Crime Organization

On Tuesday, numerous suspects were brought to the Rishon Lezion magisterial court in order to ascertain the length of their arraignment. Among the numerous suspects, who were arrested under the suspicion of being involved in a major gambling syndicate, were two men from Bnei Brak. Among the list of charges being brought against these two men are running a major organized crime operation.

A police representative delineated their charges as including running and operating an internet gambling company, money laundering, and tax evasion.

“This investigation has been ongoing for more than a year,” the police representative said.

“The most heinous crime among the list of charges, which stands at the base of the other charges, is the amount of money laundering crimes committed by the suspects which provided oxygen for the entire criminal gambling organization to operate. As part of the undercover investigation, we have collected proof regarding the existence of this organization in a way that is known to its managers, agents, and emissaries. A number of people are involved in managing this organization, with each one having a clearly defined role and operating in a way as to benefit the needs of the organization.”

13 suspects were arrested thus far in conjunction with the case.

The crimes add up to the sum of tens of millions of shekel transferred via an illegal gambling site online.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)