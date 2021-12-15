SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS: Amazon Web Services Outage Downs Major Sites Again

Amazon Web Services (AWS) briefly faced another outage on Wednesday morning, according to reports — disrupting services at a range of companies that depend on it.

DownDetector, which tracks user outage reports, showed more than 7,000 reports of issues with Amazon’s cloud computing network at one point. Users also reported issues for many major sites, such as Snapchat, Google, Netflix, USPS, Capital One, Zoom, Salesforce, Starbucks, Ring and more.

The reports came after the cloud-service operation was hit with a major outage last week for more than five hours, severely impacting many companies dependent on it to run their operations.

AWS provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)