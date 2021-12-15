MENTSCH: Incoming NYC Mayor Adams to Be Sworn-In After Shabbos to Accommodate Frum Jews

Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be holding his Jan. 1st swearing-in ceremony in Brooklyn and at night, in a break from two longstanding traditions.

Adams said that his swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kings Theatre in Flatbush rather than at City Hill as per tradition so that he can become mayor in a diverse setting, and that it would take place at night so as to accommodate frum Jews who would otherwise be unable to attend, as January 1st falls out on a shabbos.

“It is symbolically impactful for me to be inaugurated as New York City’s 110th mayor from the heart of Flatbush, on behalf of this working-class community and communities like it across the five boroughs who have elected one of their own to lead our recovery,” Adams said in a statement.

