Chareidi Teens Riot in Jerusalem Causing Damage To Vehicles and City Property

Dozens of Chareidi teenagers rioted at the Bar Ilan intersection in Jerusalem on Friday night causing severe damage to traffic lights and vehicles that were passing on Bar Ilan and Shmuel Hanavi streets.

Kikar Shabbos news site reported that an eye-witness to the protest said that this violent protest has become a regular shabbos affair that includes stone-throwing at passing vehicles and blocking of roads by pulling trash cans onto the roadways. According to the eye-witness, these were marginalized teenagers who were committing the acts of violence.

Police officers from the Yasam special patrol unit and the border police who were dispatched to the scene utilized skunk spray cannons in an effort to disperse the crowd and arrested at least six people. Sources tell YWN that America Yeshiva Bochrim were among those arrested.

Municipal workers were dispatched on Motzei Shabbos to fix the traffic lights and clean up the rest of the damage.

