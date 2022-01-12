FRIGHTENING INCIDENT IN BORO PARK: Attempted Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl

A young woman was the victim of an attempted assault in Boro Park, Tuesday night.

Sources tell YWN that the suspect approached a 16-year-old girl on 60th Street near 18th Avenue at around 9:00PM, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to assault her.

The victim fought back, and began screaming. A driver passing by heard the screams and stopped his vehicle, causing the suspect to flee on foot.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male suspect. (Exact description will be published when available.)

The victim was Bichasdei Hashem not injured. The NYPD Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)