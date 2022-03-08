Hatzolah Air Makes Kiddush Hashem As War Rages [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

When a missile exploded in their apartment destroying everything in sight, a miracle entered as well assuring that the residents would walk out alive. Well, almost.

Hatzolah Air has landed in Romania 4 times in the past few days, but this flight was indeed an international effort of Herculean proportions.

A Hatzolah Air team from its NY base flew their latest aircraft, a Gulfstream G550 capable of flying over 14 hours non-stop.

Carrying thousands of pounds of supplies to the Moldova border, the Hatzolah Air team offloaded medicines and food and supplies and specialty items requested by the teams on the ground and transferred them to the waiting Hatzolah and rescue teams.

With only a 30 min approval slot due to military aircraft staging and refueling in LRIA and it being the closest airport to Ukraine, the Hatzolah teams were under immense pressure to work extremely quickly.

One of the children was suffering from a broken back in addition to his multitude of other injuries. The delicate loading into the plane was finally accomplished with precious skill and the flight to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was accomplished with military precision.

Upon touching down in Tel Aviv our newest Ukrainian friends were greeted with a hero’s welcome as they were transferred onto multiple waiting advanced life-support ambulances from Magen David Adom and whisked off to Hadassah hospital in Jerualem where they were receiving top level care all at no cost.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)