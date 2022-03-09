Impressions of the 2022 Project Inspire Convention

By Chaya Silber

It’s Friday afternoon, and as I walk into the familiar lobby of the Armon hotel, my heart sings a happy tune. It’s been two years since the last convention, and I’ve missed this, the camaraderie, the sharing and laughing and crying and growing and most of all, being transported into another realm.

I’ve been a guest at many of the Project Inspire conventions, and have never failed to be moved and wowed, but there’s something different, something special about this year’s event. You can feel it in the air when you say hello and catch up with friends, old and new. Perhaps it’s the aftermath of Covid-19, when we’ve all sobered up—or maybe it’s the war raging in Ukraine, but the theme, “Acheinu Kol Bais Yisroel,” caring for our brothers and sisters, could not have been more timely.

And indeed, on Friday night as we gather in the shul for a melodious kabolas Shabbos, we are treated to the introductory speech by Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro, one of the Torah world’s most dynamic speakers, who cleverly uses the word ‘arvis,’ or Maariv, as a metaphor for ‘areivus,’ taking responsibility for one another.

This theme is epitomized in the heartwarming words of Rabbi Yosef Mendelevitch, a special guest from Eretz Yisroel, who shared his story of hijacking a plane for the sake of Klal Yisroel, and spending eleven years in a Russian gulag, keeping Torah and mitzvos under impossible circumstances. Rabbi Rav Avrohom Chaim Feuer shlit”a graced the convention with his presence, adding insight and inspiration to the event.

In his powerful parting speech, Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky recalled picketing at the Russian embassy, demanding freedom for Mendelevitch and other heroic Jews. Just as the Jewish community in the Eighties stood up for Soviet Jewry, so, too, must we take responsibility to save American Jewry from the dire threat of assimilation. We are bleeding souls, losing more of our people each day, and only our warmth and caring can stem the tide.

It doesn’t have to be a major paradigm shift, such as spontaneously hosting dozens of people for Shabbos meals or spending hours on the streets of the city handing out Purim gifts, (though both of these ideas are wonderful.) As the courageous women who shared their transformative life experiences on Shabbos afternoon, in a panel facilitated by Rabbi Chaim Sampson, the dedicated founding Director of Project Inspire, shared, “sometimes it’s just a smile, a kind word, an open heart and listening ear at the right time.”

A ‘chance’ invitation to a brave woman whose son survived a frightening attack by a Staten Island gang, resulted in her entire family’s return to a life of Torah and mitzvos. Polina, born in the Ukraine, described how her trip to Israel with Project Inspire and the friendships facilitated on her return brought her, her husband, and two children to Yiddishkeit.

The highlight of the weekend, of course, is the spectacular Motzei Shabbos program, and my heart beats with anticipation as I find my seat and prepare to be wowed and inspired once again.

Rabbi Yitzchok Pindrus, a member of the Knesset and special guest, is presented with an award for his acts of chesed on behalf of Jewish communities around the world, and relates his close connection with the Project Inspire team.

A few minutes into the program I notice a sudden moisture near my eyes, and the woman seated next to me is sobbing softly. For two and a half hours we laugh and we cry and are moved to the core of our souls at the miracles taking place onstage.

There is the poignant account of the surprise meeting between Dr. Luciano, a beloved physician from the Midwest, who recently embarked on a soul-searching journey, and his mentor, Julian from Toronto, who surprised him with his sudden appearance at the apex of his speech. The two ‘soul brothers’ embraced for the first time onstage, and we shed tears along with them.

This emotional meeting was a tough act to follow, but it was followed by the heart-wrenching account of Martin Langesfeld, who lost his beloved sister and brother-in-law in the Surfside building collapse last June. Martin recalled those traumatic and aimless days when he and his parents stayed at the site, waiting for his sister’s remains, as well as the comfort and support of the Jewish community. Project Inspire was at his side, as well, finding him a Torah partner and friend to guide him during the dark days ahead. As he stressed, “More than the first responders and the Governor or the Mayor, the Jewish community was there for me in my time of need. I realized how much I want to be a part of this special community.”

The event ended with a soulful rendition of “I Need You Now,” a song of yearning for the Ribono Shel Olam’s embrace, sung by one of the talented Giniger boys. As the last strains of music faded away, we left the auditorium, our hearts and souls on fire. “I want this, too,” I resolved, making a commitment to reach out and affect someone’s life, with a smile, a kind word, a few minutes of learning on the phone, and perhaps a Shabbos invite.

After all, as we were reminded, several times over the weekend, “Only one out of ten of the Ribono Shel Olam’s children are sitting at the Shabbos table. It is our mission, our responsibility, to bring them back home.”

This weekend was made possible thanks to the vision and support of founding partners and Chairman of Project Inspire, Dr. Stuart and Andrea Hytman.