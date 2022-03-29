ANIMALS: Palestinians In Gaza Hand Out Sweets To “Celebrate”

Ass expected, Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating the murder of 5 innocent Israelis tonight, after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at pedestrians on a Bnei Brak street.
These photos, taken by Ashraf Amra, show an unknown Palestinian man distributing sweets to people on the street after five Israelis were killed in shooting attack, in Deir al-Balah in the center of the Gaza strip.
Every single Arab, “Palestinian ” or Israeli knows Bnei Brak overwmingly avoids draft at IDF conscientious objectors. Which debunks any “shmoccupation” excuses but reveals pure hatred.
Not to make light of a terrible situation but….. maybe we shouldn’t be so negative to NYS being critical of our educational institutions. Just look at how this article starts ….
“ Ass expected, Palestinians in Gaza are celebrating the murder of 5 innocent Israelis tonight, after a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at pedestrians on a Bnei Brak street.”
May they choke on them!