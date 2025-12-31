‘Price Tag’ By Bedouins In Lawless Negev: Five Vehicles Set Ablaze in Jewish Yishuv

In overnight acts of arson, Bedouin-Israelis set fire to five vehicles in the yishuv of Lehavim, located near the Bedouin town of Tirabin al-Sana in the Negev.

Police determined that the incident was a Bedouin “price tag” act following the launch of a large-scale police operation that began this week in Tirabin.

A senior police official said, “The burning of the vehicles is a price tag by the Bedouins for the weapons-collection operation led by Minister Ben-Gvir and the police chief in Tirabin.”

He added, “The rules have changed. They don’t understand that they won’t intimidate us—we will intensify the measures.”

The police are carrying out Operation “New Order” in Tirabin, during which hundreds of police officers and fighters from a variety of special units of the Israel Police are operating, including the Border Police National Guard, undercover units from the Tactical Brigade, Unit 33, cavalry units, canine units, and the Air Unit.

In the police statement issued at the start of the operation, it was said, “The activity is being carried out in order to strengthen governance, enforce the rule of law, and provide a sharp and clear response to any attempt at serious criminal activity.

“Any act of violence, including stone-throwing at security forces, will be dealt with harshly and with zero tolerance, and the law will be fully enforced against all those involved. We call on residents to cooperate with the police forces and comply with the instructions of the officers acting for their security and safety.”

Earlier this week six suspects from Tirabin were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct, use of stolen military weapons, and vehicle arson. The suspects were apprehended during police activity in the town after masked individuals breached the fences of the communities of Giv’ot Bar and Mishmar HaNegev on Shabbos and set cars alight in a “price tag” act for arrests previously carried out in the town.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)