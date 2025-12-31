JEWISH RESILIENCE: 3,000 More Residents In Gaza Border Area Than Before Oct. 7 Massacre

A major milestone has been achieved in the Gaza border area two years after the October 7 massacre, with data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showing that the Gaza border area is now home to roughly 65,000 residents—an increase of about 3,000 people from before the October 7 massacre.

Most of the communities in the area that were severely damaged in the attack have already been repopulated, with particularly high return rates in eight out of 13 communities, including Kerem Shalom, Nachal Oz, Re’im, Sufa, and Nirim. The population in the city of Sderot, which currently has 40,000 residents, has also increased.

The residents of only five kibbutzim that endured the worst of the attack—Nir Oz, Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Kissufim, and Holit—are still living in designated communal housing complexes.

A summary report from the Tekima Authority notes that approximately 3.7 billion shekels were invested in rebuilding and developing the area in 2025. About 40% of that funding went toward construction and housing, while 35% supported human and community development. Thousands of initiatives were launched across education, healthcare, the economy, welfare, and agriculture.

Economically, major achievements included the launch of the first high‑tech branches in Sderot and the long‑delayed development of the Sapir Industrial Park. In agriculture, 180 million shekels were allocated to upgrading water reservoirs, supporting around 400 farms, and establishing a new agricultural innovation system in Yevul.

Looking ahead to 2026, planned investments are expected to reach about 6 billion shekels. Priorities include long‑term construction, preparing communities for population growth, creating a regional high‑tech hub, and expanding transportation, education, security, and cultural infrastructure—alongside continued efforts to return residents to Nir Oz, Be’eri, Kfar Aza, Kissufim, and Holit.

Minister Ze’ev Elkin, the minister responsible for the reconstruction of the north and south, stated, “The increase of 3,000 residents from before the war is an unequivocal statement to our enemies: those who tried to drive us away from our homeland received us bigger and stronger. Our goal is clear: to double the population of the Gaza border area to 120,000 residents by 2033.”

