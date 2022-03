One of the victims of the Bnei Brak terror attack has been identified as R’ Yaakov Yisroel Shalom HY”D, a Bnei Brak resident and father of four. He was 36. He resided in the Pardes Katz section of Bnei Brak.

The Niftar was a son of Hagaon HaRav Meir Shalom ZT”L, one of the Choshuva Talmidei Chachomim of the Teimini Community in Bnei Brak. Sadly, his father was Niftar from COVID.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)