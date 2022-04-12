United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn (UJO) and Met Council Give Pesach Food To 3,000 Families

Williamsburg – What has been the largest pre-Passover food distribution of its kind, grew even larger this year, with many more families turning for help amidst the soaring food costs. At the end of the 5 hour distribution, that took place on Sunday, less than a week before Passover, nearly 3,000 families received hundreds of dollars’ worth of holiday staples that will nourish and feed tens of thousands of individuals during the 8-days holiday.

At the beginning of the Seder, we say, כל דכפין ייתי ויכול, whoever is hungry should come and eat. Passover is synonymous with hunger – due to the high costs to prepare the special kosher for Passover foods – and charity, extending our hands to provide for those in need. Numerous distributions take place before the holiday to feed those in need. The UJO-Met Council distribution is the largest by far of its kind.

This year, the holiday will especially be costly, due to the soaring inflation and supply chain issues. The UJO-Met Council distribution broke a record of serving close to 3,000 families with the costly Passover staples such as cases of grape juice, eggs, potatoes, carrots, onions, cantaloupes, sweet potatoes, kosher for Passover cookies and cake. During the 5-hour drive-through distribution, 400,000 pounds of fruits and produce, tens of thousands of bottles of grape juice, and hundreds of thousands of eggs were distributed.

On hand were a number of elected officials who came to show their support, including the US Senate Majority Leader, Senator Charles Schumer. “No one works harder to deliver for the poor and needy than Senator Schumer. He delivered so much for poor, large families in Williamsburg and throughout the country. We were so honored to have the senator’s participation and support. He’s a real hands-on leader: He not only leads, but also participates in the actual distribution of food for the needy. The ever-present leader never stops to amaze me and everyone,” said Rabbi David Niederman, President of the UJO of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn.

NYS Attorney General Tish James was on hand early, at the start of the distribution. It was also joined by NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, Brooklyn BP Antonio Reynoso, State Senator Brian Kavanagh, State Senator Julia Salazar, and State Senator Jabari Brisport, Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein, Councilman Lincoln Restler, Councilman Kalman Yeger and Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez, Senior Advisor to Mayor Adams Joel Eisdorfer, NYPD Community Affairs Inspector Richie Taylor, Judge Robin Garson. They all joined Rabbi David Niederman and David Greenfield for the distribution.

The UJO wants to thank the Met Council and its CEO David Greenfield for enabling this huge distribution; Marc Agger, for providing the warehouse and space to enable the distribution; Lindsay Greene, new President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, for their incredible logistical support; the NYPD 88th precinct for helping with directing traffic; WSPU Shomrim for their assistance with distributing items and with crowd control.

