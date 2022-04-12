Alan Dershowitz: Hunter Biden Emails Not Enough to Incriminate President Biden

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz says that there isn’t at this point enough evidence from the Hunter Biden email revelations regarding his foreign business dealing to incriminate the sitting president, Joe Biden.

“You’d have to prove complicity by quote, ‘the big man,'” Dershowitz said on Newmax. “It’s not enough for ‘the big man’ to be mentioned in an email. There have to be emails from the person who was the target or the subject of the investigation. Remember, hearsay is inadmissible. So I think there’s a long, long road to hoe before you get anywhere close to the president of the United States,” he added.

The New York Times reported last week that federal investigators are combing through the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop left in a Delaware repair shop and that the contents “were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.” Emails, photos, and other material on the computer give insight into the younger Biden’s tax affairs and foreign business dealings.

“Politically, obviously, people do hold presidents responsible for their relatives,” Dershowitz said. “We saw that with Jimmy Carter. We saw that with Bill Clinton. We saw that with many people in the past.”

“I don’t like weaponizing the criminal justice system for political purposes,” he continued. “So I think we should demand that the investigation continue, and that let’s see where the evidence points without any presumptions or without any rushing to judgment.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)