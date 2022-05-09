Lieberman: “Netanyahu Is Like Hamas’ Yahya Sinwar”

As the coalition teeters on its last legs and Israel faces the worst wave of terrorism since the second intifada, Finance Minister Avigdor Leiberman still can’t stop himself from continuing his attacks of Chareidim, opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist leaders.

During his remarks at a party meeting prior to the start of the Knesset’s summer session on Monday, Lieberman said: “The ones acting against the government is the coalition of Yinya Sinwar, [UTJ MK Yitzchak] Pindrus, [Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel] Smotrich, and Netanyahu. These are delusional, messianic people who want to overthrow the coalition that is working for the state of Israel.”

Contrary to Lieberman, when Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at his party meeting, he said that he hopes to gain the support of the Chareidi parties. “I hope we find a way to bring the support of the members of the Chareidi parties in the government,” he said. “If we lead a government in which there is left and right and Chareidim and secular – we’ll do a great thing for Israeli society.”

