TIMELY: Important Statement From Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah

New proposed State regulations completely negate any value of limudei kodesh, and open the door to the imposition of curricular requirements that are antithetical to Torah morals. They empower local boards to evaluate our staff and our curricula, and the projected protocols demand of school boards to direct yeshiva parents to remove their children from schools determined to be substantially inequivalent.

Only the voice of the entire Torah-population in the United States, rising in strong protest during this comment period, can quell the looming decree, a projected declaration whose threat and menace border on that of a gezeiras shmad R”L.

New York State was the cradle of Torah education since its infancy on these shores, and today it is still home to its greatest number of Torah-students. Every Torah-community and institution can trace its earliest roots back to that formative period, and every contemporary mossad can chas vesholom be left vulnerable to future fallout and consequences yet to follow from these critical and extreme proposals.

Thus, it is the obligation of every ehrliche Yid, resident of any state, to express his/her opposition to this impending danger.

We plead with you to mobilize each and every individual within your reach to immediately issue their opposing comment; there are but very few days left for us to do so!

Vaad Roshei Yeshiva, Torah Umesorah

