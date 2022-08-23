HATE IN ROCKLAND: Swastika Found In Kakiat Park

A swastika was found scrawled on a hiking trail used by many Orthodox Jews in Rockland County.

The hate symbol was found on a trail at Kakiat Park, just outside of Monsey, NY.

County Executive Ed Day sent the following statement to YWN:

“On Tuesday, my office was alerted to anti-Semitic graffiti found in Kakiat Park along the Mahwah River.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Environmental Resources were immediately notified and took swift action to investigate and cover up the symbol, because lack of visibility does not diminish the hate behind the message.

I am disgusted and angered by this abhorrent vandalism once again surfacing in our beautiful County. Words matter and hateful language such as this is an insult to the people of Rockland. My administration vows to work with law enforcement to find and hold the criminals behind this responsible.”

