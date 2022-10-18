Trump: American Jews Better “Get Their Act Together” and Support Me “Before It’s Too Late”

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at American Jews just hours before Shmini Atzeres, saying that they must be more appreciative and supportive of him “before it’s too late.”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!” he continued. “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”

Trump’s post was roundly condemned as antisemitic, with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jason Greenblatt saying, “We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and antisemites, to lecture us about the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

“It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This “Jewsplaining” is insulting and disgusting,” Greenblatt added.

The American Jewish Committee said: “Support for the Jewish state never gives one license to lecture American Jews, nor does it ever give the right to draw baseless judgments about the ties between U.S. Jews and Israel.”

It’s not the first time Trump has questioned if American Jews are loyal enough to him. In 2021, the former president accused non-orthodox Jews of “no longer loving Israel” and said that “evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.”

He added that 75% of U.S. Jews voting for Biden in the 2020 election is evidence that they either “don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

Trump also said that Israel used to have “absolute power” over the U.S. Congress but that now, under presidents Obama and Biden, it’s “the exact opposite.”