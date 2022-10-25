Terror In Israel: Israeli Wounded In Stabbing Attack In The Shomron

An Israeli in his 50s entered a store on Tuesday afternoon in the Arab village of Al-Funduq, near the Jewish community of Kedumim in the Shomron, and was stabbed in the stomach by a terrorist.

He was treated by IDF paramedics and evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer in mild to moderate condition in a military mobile intensive care ambulance.

“A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Funduq in the area of ​​the Ephraim regional division,” the IDF spokesperson said. “A terrorist arrived at the area, stabbed an Israeli citizen, and fled.”

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

