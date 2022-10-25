Terror In Israel: Israeli Wounded In Stabbing Attack In The Shomron

An Israeli in his 50s entered a store on Tuesday afternoon in the Arab village of Al-Funduq, near the Jewish community of Kedumim in the Shomron, and was stabbed in the stomach by a terrorist.
He was treated by IDF paramedics and evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer in mild to moderate condition in a military mobile intensive care ambulance.
“A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Funduq in the area of the Ephraim regional division,” the IDF spokesperson said. “A terrorist arrived at the area, stabbed an Israeli citizen, and fled.”
IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.
