TEHILLIM – Frum Doctor Struck By Vehicle In Los Angeles Is In Critical Condition





A well-known Frum doctor in Los Angeles is in grave condition after he and another doctor were both struck by a vehicle on Friday night.

Sources tell YWN that the two doctors were heading home from Shul after Kabolas Shabbos when they were struck by a vehicle outside Rabbi Rubin’s Shul on 3rd and Citrus.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries, and the other was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

Please say Tehillim for Yehuda ben Sara Tziviya.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)