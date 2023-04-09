Over 7,000 Families Enjoy Pesach Thanks to Chasdei Lev





Chasdei Lev, in appreciation to our Rabbeim and teachers, distributed hundreds of thousands of cases of Pesach food and household supplies to over 7,000 families.

Chasdei Lev’s mission is to give back to Rabbeim, teachers, and their families in appreciation for their tremendous devotion to our community’s children. This year the all volunteer organization that started with one yeshiva and now services 380, has distributed over 13 million dollars in food and household supplies to 7,034 families of Rabbeim and teachers across the US and Canada.

Chasdei Lev achieves this goal by partnering with Yeshivas, manufacturers, and distributors to provide Rabbeim with food and household necessities for Yom Tov in a dignified and respectful manner. Utilizing a unique combination of donations and subsidies, as well as the purchasing power of buying in bulk, Chasdei Lev provides a service where Rebbeim are able to order large quantities of necessities at a quarter of the standard price.

Chasdei Lev says thank you to our children’s Rebbeim in a unique way. Each Rebbi receives between 40-50 cases of Pesach essentials, including chicken, meat, wine, paper and plastic supplies, and more.

This Pesach, its largest distribution ever, Chasdei Lev utilized four main distribution points in the tri-state area – Brooklyn, Five Towns, Monsey and Lakewood- plus over 20 locations throughout the USA and Canada.

“We have no words to express our thanks and hakaras hatov for the wonderful chasadim your organization does for Rebbeim. To enable Rebbeim to comfortably make Yom Tov without having to go through a financial strain is an unusual chesed. In addition, the way you treat the Rebbeim with such dignity and kavod gives us a tremendous chizuk to continue our Avodas Hakodesh with simcha and menuchas hanefesh.” This is just one of many similar letters of gratitude.

The largest distribution site was in Brooklyn, and served so many families they had to utilize two airport runways at Floyd Bennett Field near the Aviator Sports Complex on Flatbush Ave.

Over 2,400 families were served by hundreds of volunteers, many who stayed up all night Motzei Shabbos unloading almost 100 tractor trailers and lining up the orders for pick up on Sunday. HaRav Reuven Feinstein, Shlita, who has guided Chasdei Lev since its inception, graced the Brooklyn distribution and thanked the volunteers.

The NYPD and the City Emergency Management provided 20 light towers to light up the dark runways. City, State and Federal elected officials come by each year to help the volunteers and marvel at how happy the student volunteers are helping their teachers for the holiday, and how much we value our yeshivas.

Visit ChasdeiLev.org to volunteer or partner in their vital work.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)