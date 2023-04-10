After Firing, Netanyahu Says Gallant Will Remain Defense Minister





In a press conference this evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in his position.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Netanyahu had announced the firing of the Defense Minister after remarks he made against the judicial reform.

“Even in the last few days, Galant and I have been working together. There were serious disagreements between us, but I decided to put them behind us. Gallant remains in his post, and we will continue to work together for Israel’s security”, Netanyahu said during his press conference at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv.

During his remarks, Netanyahu also confirmed that the IDF has been acting against Iran in Syria.

“The Assad regime will pay a heavy price if it continues to allow attacks against us,” Netanyahu warned.

