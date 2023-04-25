WATCH: Trump Goes After DeSantis In New Ad





In a new advertisement released on April 23, 2023, former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during his 2018 campaign was brought to the forefront. The 60-second spot serves as a reminder of how dependent DeSantis was on the former President’s pivotal endorsement when he ran against Adam Putnam in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary.

The advertisement’s narrator notes that DeSantis was “struggling big time” against the former Agriculture Commissioner, “failing so bad he was losing by a staggering 17 points.” Then, Trump’s endorsement “saved” the then-Congressman. Within two days of the endorsement, DeSantis “took a commanding lead and it propelled him to being elected Governor.”

DeSantis’ voice cuts in at the 27-second mark, offering a thank you to Trump “for standing by me when it wasn’t necessarily the smart thing to do.” The phrase is laden with irony that no one saw then, of course. The advertisement highlights that instead of being grateful, DeSantis is now attacking the very man who saved his career. The narrator resumes, “Isn’t it time DeSantis remembers how he got to where he is?”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)