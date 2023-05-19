CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Declares State of Emergency to Fend Off Migrants From NYC





Following in the footsteps of Rockland and Orange counties, Sullivan County in the Catskills has declared a state of emergency to protect its residents from the wishes of NYC Mayor Eric Adams to bus migrants further north as the Big Apple struggles to house them.

“This State of Emergency has been declared due to the fact that the County of Sullivan is currently experiencing a severe housing crisis,” wrote County Manager Josh Potosek.

This shortage “significantly limits its ability to provide temporary, permanent, and emergency housing for the citizens of Sullivan County and the clients of Sullivan County’s local social services district. The County of Sullivan is not capable of receiving clients from other local services districts, including New York City, and providing housing to those individuals,” Potosek wrote.

The state of emergency, which will remain in effect for 30 days, preserves all available assistance to be used solely for the residents of Sullivan County, barring them from use by New York City.

Meanwhile, About 80 migrants from New York City arrived at the Knights Inn in Liberty on Thursday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)