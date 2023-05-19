EPIC VIDEO: Black Resident Demands $3 Million In Reparations At City Council Meeting “Put White people On Notice”





A Tampa, Florida, resident wants elected officials to forget about the “nonsense” of homelessness and violent crime, and to instead focus on what matters: giving $3 million in reparations to every black person.

“All this nonsense, homelessness, and all this other garbage y’all talk about, police violence, and all this stuff, don’t nobody care about that, though nobody real care about that – we care about our reparations, and we have to put white people on notice that we want our reparations,” Tony Daniel told the Tampa City Council.

“We want our reparations. $3 million per person. $3 million per person, right here in this city. That’s the only thing black people got to care about. All this other nonsense you’re talking about. We do not care about,” he continued.

Daniels has a long history of speaking up at Tampa Council meetings, including one instance in the 1990s when he chained himself to a seat during a meeting, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

He has also been arrested on multiple occasions for his behavior during Council meetings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)